Why Is <i>Ramayana</i> Releasing On Different Dates In India And Overseas? Producer Namit Malhotra Explains

Ever since the English trailer of Ramayana dropped online on Wednesday night, fans have been trying to decode one detail - the film's release date.

While the trailer prominently announces November 6, 2026 as the release date, many were left wondering if that also applied to India, especially since Diwali falls on November 8 this year.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has cleared the confusion.

When asked about the film's release date, Namit confirmed that the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is aiming for a Diwali release in India, while international audiences will get to watch the film two days earlier.

Speaking to NDTV, Namit said, "It's releasing in India on Diwali."

When NDTV pointed out that the trailer mentions November 6 and asked if that meant the Indian release had shifted, the producer explained the strategy behind the two different dates.

"So we are releasing internationally on November 6. The international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, so that's why it's releasing on the 6th of November. But in India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release," he said.

The clarification means that while overseas markets will get the film on November 6, Indian audiences can expect the much-awaited epic to arrive around Diwali on November 8, subject to the final release schedule.

The announcement comes amid massive anticipation for the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The recently released English trailer generated significant buzz online, with viewers praising its visuals, scale and the seamless English dubbing, which matched the actors' lip movements remarkably well.

The first part of Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects and is being mounted on a global scale.

With Namit Malhotra now confirming separate release plans for India and overseas markets, the confusion surrounding the trailer's November 6 release date has finally been put to rest. For Indian audiences, the countdown is now firmly set for a grand Diwali release.

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