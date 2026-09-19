Alia Bhatt Nails Ganesh Visarjan Style In A Rs 19,000 Fuchsia Kurta And Farshi Salwar Set

On Friday, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Visarjan at their home. The couple was spotted with their daughter Raha, performing the ritual and posing for the paparazzi.

Amid the celebrations, Alia Bhatt's festive ensemble caught everyone's attention. The relaxed ethnic wear appeared to be a perfect pick for the occasion.

What Alia Bhatt Wore To Ganesh Visarjan Ceremony At Her Bungalow In Mumbai

A quick Google Lens search reveals that Alia Bhatt opted for a kurta-salwar set from Mulmul. According to the official website, the set is priced at Rs 18,950 when purchased without a dupatta. However, it comes with an organza Shvi light-blue dupatta, taking the total cost to Rs 23,900.

While fuchsia and golden yellow may seem like an unusual combination, the pairing works surprisingly well. Although yellow and purple sit opposite each other on the colour wheel, in this case, the two colours complement each other beautifully.

The set is crafted from Cupro Satin. The product description reads, "The Shvi Kurta Set features a refined short-kurta silhouette in rich fuchsia, paired with a coordinated Farshi Salwar for an elegant, fluid look."

It is ideally suited for small festive gatherings and functions. The smooth, lightweight, and softly fluid fabric allows the skin to breathe while offering a gentle sheen.

The brand takes pride in using this plant-based fabric, which is resistant to shrinking and pilling. It is highly absorbent, comfortable, and breathable.

For the occasion, Alia Bhatt was barefoot, wore her hair tied up near the crown, and completed the look with statement earrings. Beside her, Ranbir Kapoor wore an orange silk kurta with white straight-fit pants. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a blue kurta set, while Raha looked adorable in a pink sharara set.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen together in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They will next share the silver screen in Love & War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial expected to hit theatres in 2027.

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