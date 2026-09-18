Neelam Kothari, 58, Reveals Her Mother's DIY Hair Oil Recipe For Healthy Locks

From Jawaani, Ek Ladka Ek Ladki and Hum Saath Saath Hain to The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, one has to agree that Neelam Kothari's lustrous hair and glowing skin have remained enviable over the years.

Previously, in a vlog, the actor shared a DIY face mask recipe that includes alum. In a recent video, she revealed the secret behind her long and shiny hair at 58.

Neelam Kothari's DIY Hair Oil Recipe

In the vlog, Neelam Kothari shared a hair oil recipe. She said it was the same concoction that her mother used to massage into her scalp every Sunday and credited it for her shiny locks.

The recipe is actually quite simple, and it won't take you more than 5 minutes to prepare this herbal concoction for your hair.

Neelam heated a small amount of virgin coconut oil. Once it was hot enough, she added some fenugreek seeds and sauteed them until they turned brown. She then switched off the flame and added a few washed curry leaves.

The actor left the mixture on the counter to cool down. Once it becomes lukewarm, you can massage it onto your scalp. She also shared that you can prepare a little extra in advance, strain it through a sieve and store it in a glass bottle.

She added that it helps to combat dry scalp and dandruff. The mixture conditions the locks and promotes hair growth.

Neelam Kothari's DIY Face Pack Recipe

In one of her videos, Neelam Kothari mentioned that she has acne-prone skin. Therefore, she uses a DIY mask with curd that gives her a "little bit of glow".

To the curd in a bowl, she adds turmeric and a pinch of alum. "Just take a pinch. If you take more than that, your whole face will burn because it's very strong," she added.

Next, she adds glycerine and aloe vera gel. The surprise ingredient is coffee. "I know it sounds weird, but it's nice to put a little bit of coffee in your face mask because it has caffeine and it just shrinks and de-puffs the face," she added.

At the end, she adds some rose water, mixes all the ingredients and applies the mask to her face. After 20 minutes, she washes it off.

"Trust me. For glow, for pigmentation, and for a cooling effect, it's really, really good," the actor said.

Speaking about alum in a face pack, Dr Rupika Singh, founder and chief dermatologist at Akiya Aesthetics, told NDTV, "It tightens the skin temporarily, but there is a lack of scientific evidence to support this. This makes its use in DIY face masks questionable."

Its drying and harsh nature can disrupt the skin barrier and cause irritation, especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin. However, if you are still using it, add a tiny pinch and patch-test the mask 24 to 48 hours before applying it to your face.

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