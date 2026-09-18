Katrina Kaif Swears By This Skincare Product For 'Delivering Results'

Katrina Kaif is the co-founder of Kay Beauty, a home-grown brand that offers a wide range of products specifically designed for Indian skin. It's only fair to say that she has mastered the world of beauty and skincare.

Amid postpartum weight trolling, the actor recently opened up about post-pregnancy skin and ever-evolving beauty standards in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"When I started out early in my modelling and acting career, there were a lot of stereotypes about what the beauty standards were. Now, for me, looking my best is really about feeling my best, and that comes from taking care of myself as a whole," she said.

A Skincare Product Katrina Kaif Swears By

Katrina Kaif's ever-glowing and spotless skin often makes people wonder about her routine and the products she uses. The actor revealed, "I love sheet masks and lighter essence-like serums. They absorb easily into the skin and deliver results."

She, however, added that one skincare trend she would like to see fade away is the idea that a product, or even a couple of products, can deliver "a dramatic overnight transformation."

"I think gentle formulas and consistency are far more beneficial in the long term," she shared.

Skincare Ritual That Katrina Kaif Never Skips

Since Katrina believes in consistency, she has a skincare ritual with a few non-negotiable steps. "Cleansing, repair, and protection," the actor revealed.

"Through effective and gentle makeup-removal products, calming and repairing barrier-support creams and effective sunscreen selection, this is a must for me and something I do daily without fail," she added.

Katrina added that if a person ensures they are cleansing, protecting, and repairing their skin, they will definitely see improvements over time. It looks like she has simplified skincare for many people who are often confused about whether they need a 10- or 20-step regimen.

How Diet Impacts Skin According To Katrina Kaif

Speaking to the publication, Katrina Kaif also revealed that it's not just a skincare routine or products that contribute to her glowing skin, but diet also plays a huge role.

"A healthy diet, keeping the inflammation in your body under control, staying active, meditation, a phone-free daily hour in the morning, and getting natural light first thing in the day - it all makes a huge difference to how I feel, and ultimately how my skin behaves," she added.

Katrina also noted that her relationship with beauty has evolved over the years, and now she knows what works best for her. Over time, she has tried several products, worked with experts, and picked up small pieces of advice from many people, all of which have helped her develop a routine that works best for her. However, that does not mean she has stopped experimenting.

The actor continues to innovate and incorporate the latest advancements in formulations into Kay Beauty's products.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty Hit Rs 350 Crore, Yet Internet Is Obsessed With Her Postpartum Weight