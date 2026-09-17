What It Costs To Host A Wedding At Blairquhan Castle Where Jyotika And Suriya Renewed Their Vows

On their 20th anniversary, Jyotika and Suriya renewed their vows at Blairquhan Castle, Ayrshire's premier five-star property. Located in Maybole, a town in Scotland, the estate boasts eight cosy cottages.

Nestled in the green and breathtaking Ayrshire countryside, the historic property is exclusively available for hosting fairytale weddings, which is why Suriya and Jyotika chose this spot to renew their vows after being together for two decades. Not to mention, their magical wedding pictures have broken the Internet.

What A Wedding At Blairquhan Castle Costs, Where Jyotika-Suriya Renewed Vows

According to the official website, there are various packages available for people to book the venue for hosting a wedding. One can either have 60 or 80 guests. Depending on the package you pick, it costs you 21,350 pounds (approximately Rs 27,37,614) or 24,350 pounds (approximately Rs 31,22,290), including flat fee for the exclusive use of the castle and catering cost.

You can also go for an intimate wedding with 30 or 50 guests. It will cost you either 20,560 pounds (approximately Rs 26,36,316), or 23,560 pounds (approximately Rs 30,20,992).

For the catering menu, guests can choose from award-winning catering partners who have been creating scrumptious menus using seasonal produce for years. Irrespective of their dietary requirements, they promise to cater to every request.

The property has also announced its 2027 wedding packages. If you want to host a fairytale wedding like Jyotika and Suriya, you now know the address.

About Blairquhan Castle

The 200-acre property is not only perfect for hosting weddings but also for private parties, corporate events, and festive celebrations. The bedrooms within the castle, set inside its historic walls, blend period charm with modern interiors and amenities. The property takes pride in the fact that no two of its 15 bedrooms look the same.

From picturesque views through the windows to hand-picked antique furniture, every stay becomes memorable. One can choose from the Dunskey Bedroom, Canopy Bedroom, Boudoir Bedroom, Oriel Bedroom, and Captain's Bedroom, among others. Each of them comes with a shoehorn, hairdryer, slippers, and a high-speed Internet connection.

Apart from the luxurious bedrooms, guests can also opt for self-catering cottages. After all, nothing beats the countryside charm of woodland walks, open blue skies, and rolling hills in Scotland. The starting price for a cottage booking is 534 pounds (approximately Rs 68,472).

Also Read | Inside Jyotika And Suriya's Rs 200 Crore Bungalow In Chennai: Marble Floors, Persian Carpets, Glam Room