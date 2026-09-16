Jyotika's Full-Body Workout Is A Mix Of Strength, Cardio, And Core

Jyotika has been a familiar face in South Indian cinema for more than two decades. From her early films in the late 1990s to her more recent projects, she has taken on a mix of commercial and performance-driven roles across Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. Away from the screen, the actor has also kept fitness a key part of her routine.

In a recent Instagram video, Jyotika shared a glimpse of one such gym session. The workout brings together strength training, cardio, core exercises and balance work, with the actor moving through a pretty challenging mix of exercises.

She begins with dumbbell squats, a basic lower-body movement that works the thighs, glutes and core. Holding dumbbells adds resistance and makes the usual squat more challenging. She then moves to slider knee tucks, which bring the core into play while also working the shoulders and legs.

Next comes a weighted wall sit, where Jyotika holds a weight while staying in the seated position against a wall. It may look simple, but holding the position can really test the leg muscles.

The actor then picks up the pace with battle ropes, adding a cardio burst while working the arms and shoulders. Her upper-body training also includes pull-ups and chest presses, helping target the back, arms, chest and shoulders.

For her lower body, Jyotika is seen doing single-leg reverse hack squats and leg presses. Working one leg at a time can also bring more focus to individual muscles, while the leg press allows her to add resistance in a controlled movement.

Her workout then shifts towards core strength. She performs a floating L-sit or press variation, using yoga blocks and the wall for support as she lifts her body weight. She also appears to do a seated V-hold or leg-raise variation with a kettlebell.

Towards the end, Jyotika balances on a yoga wheel, bringing stability, control and balance into the session.

Overall, Jyotika's workout is a mix of strength, cardio, core training and balance.

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