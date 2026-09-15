Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glows In A Kanjivaram Saree And Gold Jewels At Her Baby Shower

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share pictures from her baby shower and set the internet abuzz. The mom-to-be wrote, "I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work... in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way these ancient practices have been passed down through generations."

While the actor was radiating a pregnancy glow in her pictures, her saree stole the spotlight. The Kanjivaram silk drape is a perfect pick for mothers-to-be who want to look their best on their big day.

What Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wore To Her Baby Shower

Taking to Instagram, Sutrani, a traditional Indian loom brand, shared that the actor opted for a butter-yellow Kanjivaram saree from its collection. "For her baby shower, Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose Sutrani, and seeing her step into one of our Kanjivarams is a moment we hold very close," read the statement.

The brand revealed that the saree was woven with delicate geometric checkered bootis in pure zari. "The vintage-inspired herringbone gold border adds the quiet richness of old Kanchipuram weaving, subtle at first glance, yet deeply intricate in craft," the brand further revealed.

As for her gold temple jewellery, the actor opted for pieces from Varnam - Fine Jewels Lounge. She tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with white gajra flowers. For makeup, Samantha opted for a monochromatic look with pink lipstick, blush and eyeshadow.

For her baby shower, the actor also wore a mustard-yellow anarkali suit. Women of the house gathered around her, performed rituals and applied turmeric paste. They poured water over her and applied kumkum on her forehead before she changed into the stunning Kanjivaram saree.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's baby shower pictures, Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented, "So lovely."

A fan of the actor commented, "From winning our hearts on screen to stepping into the most beautiful role of your life. You are going to be an amazing mother."

Another fan said, "Love to see you so happy. I pray for your baby and your good health."

Her stylist, Neeraja Kona, shared pictures from the shower and wrote, "A moment so pure and heartfelt. The energy had to be felt."

During the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the news of her pregnancy, and since then, she has been sharing updates. In an AMA session on Instagram, the mother-to-be also revealed that she has gained 11 kg and is enjoying this phase with all her heart.

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