'Have To Call Her PA For A Date': Raj Kundra On 16-Year Marriage With Shilpa Shetty

Marrying a Bollywood star might sound like a ticket to a life filled with glitz and glamour, luxury, high-profile events, designer clothes, celebrity parties, and constant travel. But according to businessman Raj Kundra, life behind the scenes is far more demanding than it appears from the outside.

Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, recently opened up about the realities of being married to someone whose professional life revolves around shoots, rehearsals, public appearances, and a packed schedule.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Mukesh Jain, he recalled assuming the film industry would be a much more relaxed and glamorous world.

Instead, he discovered that even planning something as simple as a date with his wife required coordination.

Raj Kundra Thought Bollywood Would Be More Glamorous

Kundra said that when he married Shilpa, he believed the film industry would offer a relaxed, glamorous lifestyle. However, he soon realised that his wife's demanding work schedule could make even personal plans difficult.

“When I married Shilpa, even I thought it was a very glamorous industry. It'll be relaxing…I have to call her PA and get an appointment to take my wife on a date. Even me,” he said.

He added that a simple dinner, holiday, or even a few hours together may have to be planned around shoots, travel, appearances, and other professional commitments.

Behind Shilpa Shetty's Glamorous Image Is A Busy Routine

Kundra also spoke about the amount of hard work that goes into creating the polished image audiences see at events and on screen. He pointed out that the glamour associated with celebrity life often comes after hours of preparation.

From waking up early and getting hair and makeup done to preparing lines and interacting with people throughout the day, the routine can be exhausting.

“It is such a busy life. There is so much work. Wake up early in the morning, especially women, get your makeup done, set your hair, repeat lines and talk to people. It looks glamorous, but it's that difficult,” he said.

At the same time, Kundra acknowledged that the lifestyle is demanding, but Shilpa enjoys her work. The exhaustion and demanding routine are therefore a part of a life she is passionate about.

“But she enjoys it. It's a sweet pain,” he added.

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