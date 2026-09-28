Alia Bhatt Says Vicky Kaushal Is 'Always Fun,' He Calls Their Mijwan Walk For Manish Malhotra 'Special'

After turning heads as showstoppers at designer Manish Malhotra's Mijwan showcase in Mumbai, Love And War duo Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal shared some pics on Instagram.

Alia wrote, "15 years of Mijwan... what an incredibly powerful and meaningful journey. Congratulations @azmishabana18 @manishmalhotra05 for giving these amazing artisans the platform to showcase their talent and art. Thank you for making me a part of this. And @vickykaushal09... always fun when you're around."

Alia opted for a custom ivory chikankari saree by Manish Malhotra. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia completed the look with a contemporary blouse and a matching veil. The saree featured intricate chikankari work, sequins, silver embellishments, and scalloped borders. Its pallu was draped over Alia's shoulder, showcasing the contrasting modern design of the blouse.

Vicky started his post with, "Walking for something that has always stood for so much more than fashion. 15 years of #Mijwan- 15 years of beautiful, meaningful work and the belief that empowerment can begin with a single opportunity. Grateful to be a small part of this journey with the incredible Shabana Azmi Ji, Namrata Goyal, Manish Malhotra and the entire Mijwan team."

"And sharing this walk with @aliaabhatt made it even more special. We have walked the runway as Showstoppers, but the real stars are the girls whose dreams are being given wings. Thank you Manish, Shabana Ji and Namrata for bringing us together for a cause that continues to make a difference. More power to you guys," added Vicky.

Vicky complemented Alia in a midnight-blue and ivory sherwani set from Manish Malhotra's Mijwan collection.

Vicky's outfit featured a white kurta and matching flared trousers, paired with a midnight-blue bandhgala jacket. The jacket featured chikankari work and sequin detailing. It had a collared neckline, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, side slits and a single-button fastening at the front.

Alia and Vicky will also be seen together on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love And War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt In Chikankari Saree, Vicky Kaushal In Bandhgala Rule Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Show