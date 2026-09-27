Alia Bhatt In Chikankari Saree, Vicky Kaushal In Bandhgala Rule Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Show

Love And War duo Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal turned heads as showstoppers at designer Manish Malhotra's Mijwan showcase in Mumbai, which took place on September 26. The actors walked the ramp in contrasting ivory and midnight-blue outfits from the designer's latest collection.

The showcase marked 15 years of association with the Mijwan Welfare Society and featured chikankari and thread embroidery across designs in ivory, green, coral and ombré shades.

Decoding Alia Bhatt's Look

Alia opted for a custom ivory chikankari saree by Manish Malhotra. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia completed the look with a contemporary blouse and a matching veil.

Talking about the saree, it featured intricate chikankari work, sequins, silver embellishments and scalloped borders. Its pallu was draped over Alia's shoulder, showcasing the contrasting modern design of the blouse.

Her bandeau-style blouse featured appliqué work, spaghetti straps, a square neckline and a cropped, fitted silhouette. Alia's sheer veil featured chikankari embroidery, sequins and scalloped detailing.

Photo Credit: Anaita Shroff Adajania

When it comes to accessories, Alia opted for a diamond-and-pearl necklace set in white gold, statement earrings, a maang tikka and diamond-studded haath phools on both hands.

She wore her hair in a sleek, centre-parted bun and chose dewy make-up, smoky eyes and glossy pink lips.

Decoding Vicky Kaushal's Look

Vicky complemented Alia in a midnight-blue and ivory sherwani set from Manish Malhotra's Mijwan collection.

Vicky's outfit featured a white kurta and matching flared trousers, paired with a midnight-blue bandhgala jacket. The jacket featured chikankari work and sequin detailing. The bandhgala featured a collared neckline, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, side slits and a single-button fastening at the front.

Photo Credit: Anaita Shroff Adajania

Vicky completed his look with accessories including a diamond-encrusted chain, statement rings, and white juttis. He wore his hair swept back and sported a rugged beard.

Alia and Vicky will also be seen together on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love And War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: From A UP Village To Paris: How Shabana Azmi And Manish Malhotra Put Mijwan On The World Map