From 118 Kg To 84 Kg: How A Lifestyle Coach Helped This Man Lose 34 Kg In 6 Months

Losing weight is often seen as a matter of following the right diet or sticking to a tough workout routine. But the real result often comes when people stop looking for another quick fix and start focusing on their overall lifestyle.

At the age of 38, a man named Rajesh was weighing 118 kg and was dealing with diabetes, fatty liver, high cholesterol, low energy, and severe sleep apnoea. After having already tried diets and workouts, he struggled to remain consistent. That is when he decided to take a different approach and started building healthier foundations. With the guidance of lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, he was able to lose 34 kg in six months and bring his HbA1c down from 7.6% to 5.2%.

Sharing a video of Rajesh's impressive physical transformation, Luke Coutinho shared, “When Rajesh came to us at 38, weighing 118 kg. His doctors had discussed surgery and CPAP for the apnoea, but neither felt comfortable with him, and he made an informed decision to work on lifestyle first.”

The lifestyle coach revealed that while working with Rajesh, he never thought about how to make him lose weight; rather, he focused on the foundations Rajesh needed to build. “His protocol wasn't another restrictive diet or an intense exercise routine. It was a lifestyle strategy built around his foundations,” Luke shared.

Here are the things the man followed to maintain a healthy lifestyle:

Metabolic health, insulin regulation and inflammation

Cellular nutrition that balanced quality, quantity, timing and enjoyment

Movement that progressed with his capacity

Liver health

Circadian rhythm alignment and recovery

Digestion and gut health

Behavioural change through small wins, repetition and consistency

Celebrating every win along the way

After following these steps for a month, Rajesh's sleep began improving, and as his sleep improved, his energy, focus, mood, food choices and activity also improved. “The man who once struggled to stay consistent now enjoys movement. He enjoys his food without feeling trapped by a ‘diet'. He feels fitter and more confident and, most importantly, knows how to continue living this way wherever life takes him,” the lifestyle coach added.

According to him, the main reason behind Rajesh's success is that he was not chasing a bodyweight number, but he understood the root, rebuilt the foundations and created a way of living that he never has to keep starting and stopping.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Also Read | 'Never Starved Myself': When Kareena Kapoor Spoke About Her Weight Loss After First Pregnancy