Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Shilpa Shetty Bring Glamour To Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Show

Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show in Mumbai on September 26 was a starry affair. From Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal turning showstoppers to OG divas such as Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty gracing the event with their timeless charm, it had it all.

The stars made stylish appearances in gorgeous traditional ensembles. Here's a closer look at what Madhuri, Urmila, Kajol and Shilpa wore for the occasion.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit opted for an ivory chikankari saree that featured detailed hand embroidery, sequins, and ombre patterns in shades of blue, pink, and green.

The actor completed the saree look with an embellished blouse and accessorised it with diamond earrings, bangles, a statement ring and an embellished clutch. Madhuri kept her hair loose in soft waves.

Urmila Matondkar

Talking about Urmila Matondkar, she chose a beige-and-gold outfit for the Mijwan showcase. Her outfit featured a thigh-length blouse covered in sequin detailing, paired with a beige chiffon skirt with intricate patterns. The blouse featured a scoop neckline and a scalloped hem. Urmila completed her look with statement earrings, a watch, and rings.

Kajol

Kajol attended the event in a light pink sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree featured shimmering embellishments throughout and was paired with a silk blouse. The DDLJ diva opted for diamond earrings and matching bangles.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in an ivory ensemble that combined elements of a sharara and a traditional salwar kameez with a contemporary silhouette.

Her outfit featured chikankari embroidery and included a bandeau-style blouse with a sweetheart neckline, flared trousers and a sheer chiffon drape styled like a dupatta. She accessorised the look with statement earrings and wore her hair loose.

The event celebrated 15 years of Mijwan.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt In Chikankari Saree, Vicky Kaushal In Bandhgala Rule Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Show