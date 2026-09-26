'Got Goosebumps': Sharda Sinha's Iconic Chhath Song In Tamannaah Bhatia's <i>Vvaan</i> Leaves Biharis Emotional

For communities in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chhath is not just a festival but an integral part of their cultural identity. Every year, the four-day celebration is brought to life by families coming together, loved ones performing rituals, and Sharda Sinha's Pahile Pahil Hum Kayin playing in the background.

The Vvaan: Forest of the Forrest, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Anup Soni, released on September 25. While the film received mixed reviews, its Chhathi Maiya song received immense praise from audiences when it was released.

However, some social media users said that it would have been better if the song had been recorded in Bhojpuri. The makers did not reveal it then, but they had a surprise waiting for the audience in the form of Sharda Sinha's Pahile Pahil Hum Kayin.

Sharda Sinha's Chhath Song In The Vvaan Leaves Biharis Emotional

Keeping the energy and soul intact, Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra's film included the folk song as Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni were seen in a scene preparing for the festive celebration.

Nishant Singh, a filmographer with The Viral Fever, shared a video of Sharda Sinha's Pahile Pahil Hum Kayin playing in a scene and captioned it, "What an experience it was to listen to Ma Sharda in a theatre. Do not miss this in theatres if you love Chhath Puja."

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "The film will only work because of Chhathi Maiya."

Another said, "Don't know why, but I got goosebumps."

A third commented, "Chhath and Sharda Sinha's voice are always a goosebump moment, every single time."

"Even though I am not originally from Bihar, this particular song possesses a certain magical quality that consistently gives me goosebumps whenever I hear it," wrote a fourth user.

A fifth shared, "This song holds my entire childhood in its memories. It makes me cry every time I hear it."

"It's not just a feeling, it's culture," an Instagram user commented.

Who Was Sharda Sinha

The legendary folk singer from Bihar was referred to as the 'Voice of Chhath' and 'Bihar's Kokila' because of her contributions to Hindi, Maithili, Magahi, and Bhojpuri music. Chhath celebrations, as well as social media reels during the festive season, are often considered incomplete without Pahile Pahil Hum Kayin.

In 1991, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, and in 2000, she received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her contributions to music. In 2018, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Hailing from Supaul district in Bihar, Sharda Sinha lent her voice to many memorable songs, including Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Maine Pyar Kiya and Taar Bijli from Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2.

However, she remained a fan favourite for her Chhath devotional songs, each reflecting the rich culture and traditions of Chhath Puja. The contemporary feel of her songs made them relatable across generations.

Sharda Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2017, and in November 2024, she died at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 72. Her legacy lives on in every note of her timeless songs.

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