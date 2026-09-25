'Proud Of You': Sara Tendulkar Wishes "Baby Brother" Arjun With An Emotional Birthday Note And Photo Montage

Yesterday, Arjun Tendulkar celebrated his 27th birthday. Needless to say, the cricketer had a blast. Among family, friends, and well-wishers, one of the sweetest birthday notes was penned by his sister, Sara Tendulkar.

Taking to Instagram, the nutritionist shared a photo montage in collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants. From their childhood pictures to Arjun resting on Sara's shoulder, it was a walk down sibling memory lane, both heartfelt and precious.

Sara Tendulkar's Birthday Wish For "Baby Brother" Arjun

The biomedical scientist recorded her wish as the photo montage played. "Happy Birthday to the one person who has been annoying me for as long as I can remember. And somehow still manages to be my favourite person," she said.

"No matter how old you are, you will always be my baby brother - someone who I will forever be protective of. Watching you grow up has been one of the greatest privileges. I am so proud of you, of all your hard work, discipline, and most importantly, the person you are. Happy Birthday Arjun! I love you more than you know," Sara Tendulkar added.

The caption read, "Hey Arjun Tendulkar, someone has a special birthday wish for you."

Last year, Sara Tendulkar shared a collage with her brother and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my #1."

Sara And Arjun Tendulkar's Bond

Sara, 28, loves her brother, and she does not shy away from sharing her emotions on social media. When Arjun got married to Saaniya Chandok, the nutritionist took to Instagram to write, "My baby brother now belongs to Saaniya Chandok.

"May the universe shower you both with infinite blessings, abundance, everything your heart desires, and of course, protect you from nazar for the rest of your lives," she said, adding, "Love you both immensely. Undoubtedly, the happiest day of my life."

Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Wish For Arjun

Taking to Instagram, Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with his children from Arjun's mehendi ceremony. The caption read, "Watching you grow into the person you are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Happy birthday, Arjun. Keep being you."

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