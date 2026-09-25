How Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Daughter Malti Marie Makes Him Prove He's A Singer

The Jonas Brothers have a podcast channel in which Nick, Kevin, and Joe talk about music, sports, relationships, parenting, and everything else under the sun. They even invite celebrities for one-on-one conversations on the show.

In the latest episode, American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson was the guest. But before the brothers dove into a fun conversation with him, Nick Jonas shared how he and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, often asks him to prove that he can actually sing.

How Malti Marie Asks Nick Jonas To Sing Along To His Songs

Sharing an incident involving Malti Marie, Nick Jonas said that she was in a car with him. The playlist had all her favourite songs and a few Jonas Brothers songs to help her get familiar with their music.

At one point, one of Nick Jonas' songs played, and she asked him, "Is this you?"

He replied affirmatively. Malti told him, "Sing it."

Nick told his brothers that his daughter wanted him to sing along as the song played in the car. Kevin laughed and said, "I love it."

The Gut Punch singer joked that his daughter wanted him to prove that he was actually the one who sang it in the first place.

"We don't listen to it in this house, you sing it," added Kevin as he pulled Nick's leg. Joe added, "That's great," reiterating Malti's words: "Sing it."

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Marie

In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, the couple announced, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Over the years, the couple have often shared glimpses of their family's special moments featuring their daughter.

In 2023, the Varanasi actor recalled how her daughter initially spent 100 days in the NICU. Calling it a "harrowing" experience, she added, "I remember he (Nick) just held me by my shoulders, and I said, 'Just tell me what to do because I don't know what to do.' And he's like, 'Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever."

The actor further noted that she and her husband used to divide the days to make sure one of them was always with Malti in the NICU. "Nick and I divided the days so that someone was always with the baby, whether it was holding her skin-to-skin or watching the NICU nurses care for her," she told Today.com.

In February 2026, Nick Jonas appeared on the Jay Shetty Podcast where he revealed that his daughter weighed only 1 pound and 11 ounces when she was born. "It was Covid-19 time, and so my wife and I basically did 12-hour shifts at the hospital for 3.5 months. I can still smell it; there are always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day and to see other families going through a similar situation. She (Malti) fought every day for 3.5 months and slowly started to gain some weight. After six blood transfusions, she was doing great. We got to take her home after 3.5 months," he shared.

Today, whether it's Priyanka's shoot or Nick's concerts, Malti Marie tags along with her parents as they share adorable glimpses of her having a gala time with them.

Also Read | "It Is Very Difficult": Neena Gupta Says She Wouldn't Encourage Single Motherhood

