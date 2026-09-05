Priyanka Chopra Serves Monochrome Elegance In A Black-And-White Dior Look At LVMH Prize Event

When it comes to red-carpet fashion, Priyanka Chopra rarely shies away from making a statement. Whether it is a dramatic silhouette, a timeless classic or an unexpected styling choice, the actor has consistently managed to make her fashion appearances a talking point.

This time, Priyanka Chopra brought her signature elegance to the LVMH Prize ceremony in a black-and-white flowy gown from Dior's Resort 2027 collection. Serving as the official ambassador, she took centre stage at the Fondation Louis Vuitton to present the prestigious Karl Lagerfeld Prize.

Designed under the creative vision of the historic French fashion house, the custom dress featured a monochromatic colour scheme. It combined a structured yet fluid aesthetic and a deeply elegant black and white silhouette that played beautifully with motion as she walked the stage.

Flower-like ruffles below the waist anchored the design. The cascading tiers lent an avant-garde edge while keeping the look contemporary and high-fashion. In an intriguing twist that drew immediate praise from global fashion circles, the flowy fabric was uniquely styled to mimic a formal drape, almost reminiscent of a modern take on a traditional dupatta.

Sticking to minimalist luxury, Priyanka Chopra wore delicate diamond earrings and a few rings that complemented the dress without competing with its dramatic black-and-white detailing. The actor teamed the outfit with a pair of black heels.

Her beauty look was defined by refined glamour, featuring a flawless matte base, subtly contoured cheekbones, a classic smoky eyeshadow and a sophisticated muted lip shade.

For hair, she tied her locks in a bun with a middle parting. Instead of pulling all the hair tightly back, wispy pieces of hair were left loose at the front. These tendrils hug the cheekbones and jawline, softening the look and adding a romantic feel to the outfit.

Priyanka's latest Dior appearance once again proves why she remains a red-carpet fashion favourite.

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