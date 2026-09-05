30,000 'Heart' Sequins, 1,250-Hour Later: Bhavitha Mandava Glitters In Chanel's Mermaid Dress At Venice Film Festival

Bhavitha Mandava, the Indian model from Hyderabad who gained massive popularity after opening Chanel's Métiers d'art 2026 collection in New York City, once again made waves for her red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

The first-ever Indian House Ambassador for Chanel attended the premiere of Shin'ya Tsukamoto's Mr Nelson, Did You Kill People? in the gorgeous closing look from Chanel's Resort 2027 collection. Ditching the three-quarter zip and jeans, which she wore to her Met Gala debut, Bhavitha opted for a striking mermaid dress.

Bhavitha Mandava Wears Striking Aqua Mermaid Dress

The figure-hugging maxi dress came in multiple shades of aqua blue, resembling a siren's glimmering skin emerging from the water. Bhavitha Mandava dress featured a deep plunging neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, and a striking open-back design with exaggerated pleats cascading from the shoulder to the hip area.

According to British Vogue, the aptly named “mermaid dress” was embroidered with 30,000 domed, heart-shaped sequins in graduated shades of iridescent sky blue and deep turquoise, while its flounces were embellished with a further 96,000 oval sequins in the same aqueous shades. In total, the maison's Lesage atelier spent 1,250 hours embroidering the gown. The figure-hugging silhouette of the gown hugged her frame like a second skin, turning her into a real-life mermaid.

Bhavitha Mandava Opts for Elevated Accessories

To further elevate the look, Bhavita added a camellia brooch in blue and green sequins and opted for earrings in gold-tone metal and red resin. For shoes, she chose metallic strappy heels to complete her look.

Complementing the look, Bhavita kept her makeup sophisticated yet shimmery. She opted for feathered brows, silver eyeshadow, light rouge and highlighter on the cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and soft contouring to accentuate her sharp features. Meanwhile, her hair was kept down in a side part, placing her tresses on the side of her shoulder to create an elegant and simple look.

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