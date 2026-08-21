Margaret Qualley Steps Out In Chanel's Barefoot' Sandals For <i>The Dog Stars</i> Premiere

Red carpet fashion is often about making a statement and Margaret Qualley's latest look certainly caught attention. The actress stepped out at The Dog Stars premiere in an unconventional pair of Chanel sandals that created quite a buzz. The controversial ‘barefoot' footwear gave the otherwise elegant look an unexpected twist and quickly became a talking point among fashion enthusiasts.

Margaret attended the film's London premiere with director Ridley Scott and co-stars Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Benedict Wong and Guy Pearce. The actress kept her outfit understated with a classic black dress which came with cap sleeves and delicate fringes. She paired it with a rather unconventional choice of footwear.

The sandals were first showcased by designer Matthieu Blazy during Chanel's Resort 2027 show in Biarritz, France. The design, popularly dubbed the “barefoot shoe”, features a minimal leather piece covering the heel that is fastened with delicate laces. The rest of the foot, including the toes and sole, is left completely bare. As per Financial Express, the shoe reportedly ranges between Rs 25,000 and Rs 90,000.

The Non-Shoe Trend

Minimalist footwear has been making waves in fashion for quite some time. According to Vogue, the non-shoe trend first gained momentum after Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen's label The Row sent models down the runway in barely-there mesh slippers and thong sandals styled with tabi socks.

Martin Margiela's iconic split-toe tabi designs also became a defining moment in unconventional footwear. New York-based label Proenza Schouler featured stretched black leather slippers in its Fall 2024 collection.

Another standout example came from Balenciaga with its Zero barefoot sandal from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The ultralight 3D-moulded design featured an almost invisible insole held to the foot primarily by the big toe.

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