Sonam Kapoor Pairs 'Pichwai' Dupatta With Classic Anarkali And Heritage Jewellery

Sonam Kapoor's fashion game is almost never off. On Wednesday evening, the actress stepped out for a jewellery brand wearing a gorgeous black anarkali, showcasing Indian craftsmanship and traditional silhouettes.

Sonam Kapoor's all-black anarkali came with a long, full-sleeve kurta which she paired with an intricate dupatta by Shanti Banaras. Crafted on a tussar georgette base, the hand-embroidery on the dupatta was inspired by the visual vocabulary of traditional pichwai painting. The black canvas further brought alive the intricate motifs resembling miniature artworks across the drape.

What makes the dupatta even more striking is its details. Every motif of the dupatta has been rendered by hand using fine resham threads, while kasab has been used to trace and highlight the intricate artworks.

Complementing her look, the actress opted for heavy Birdhichand jewellery. She wore a layered, diamond-studded necklace along with statement earrings and rings to complete the look. Her sleek, centre-parted hair further kept the overall look polished, letting the jewellery and the dupatta remain in the spotlight.

To finish off the look, Sonam carried a bejewelled box-shaped clutch and wore pointy black pump heels, bringing the whole look together.

The entire look was styled by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and Manish Melwani, who combined heritage craftsmanship with extraordinary jewellery to create maximum impact.

For Sonam, whose fashion choices have long brought Indian craftsmanship to the fore, this appearance felt very much in character.

Previously, on another occasion, Sonam was seen wearing an ivory and champagne-gold custom ensemble by Anamika Khanna for a family wedding.

She was dressed in a fitted long ivory kurta featuring a deep plunging neckline. The kurta was embellished with delicate gold threadwork and tonal embroidery. She styled the kurta with matching churidar pants and added a sheer champagne-gold hued dupatta around her shoulders and draped across the front.

For accessories the actress chose an elaborate layered choker, matching earrings, and a statement brooch, resembling the embellishments of her dupatta.

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