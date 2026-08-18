Viral Pics: Karisma Kapoor Channels 'Gulabi Vibes' In A Stunning Gaurav Gupta Gown

Karisma Kapoor has added a bright splash of pink to her latest fashion appearance, and it's hard to miss. The actor stepped out wearing a bold pink outfit designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Karisma shared several pictures from her India's Best Dancer appearance on social media, offering fans a closer look at her immaculate fashion choice. She kept the mood fun with a short caption about pink and happy vibes.

Karisma Kapoor's pink outfit featured a neckline with a modern touch. The cape was one of the most eye-catching aspects of the outfit, while the striped design fell from her shoulders and moved around her as she posed for the camera.

The actress kept the rest of her styling simple so the gown could remain the focus. She wore a small sparkling earring on one side and another styled with a large ear cuff. A few rings and silver heels completed her look.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Gulabi vibes, Happy tribes.”

Before her bright pink gown, Karisma Kapoor impressed fans in a red outfit. She wore a cherry red sari gown designed by Ridhi Mehra. The outfit combined the look of a traditional sari with the shape of a gown.

The sari was styled in such a way that it looked different from the usual Bengali or Gujarati drape. Instead of following a traditional style, the pallu was wrapped around Karisma's upper body, while the other side flowed down. The uneven drape also made the overall look more modern and stylish.

Karisma Kapoor is currently one of the judges on India's Best Dancer Season 5, alongside Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Javed Jaffrey.