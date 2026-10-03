Soha Ali Khan Talks About Preventative Botox: Benefits And Risks Explained

The idea of “preventing” ageing before it begins has made preventative Botox increasingly popular. In a candid conversation with Dr Hassan Galadari, Soha Ali Khan took a closer look at the growing trend of preventative Botox and questioned whether the treatment is really necessary during the early 20s.

During the actor's podcast All About Her, Soha Ali Khan asked Dr Hassan, “There are a lot of girls in their 20s who are injecting, who are doing Botox, and they feel like this is preventative because in their 30s and 40s maybe signs of ageing will not show up.”

Answering the question, Dr Hassan replied, “There is no such thing.” He explained that the only preventative step is applying SPF, because it helps prevent DNA damage.

“If you are going to start off your botulinum toxin or Botox in your late teens or early 20s, you are not going to prevent wrinkles. Wrinkles are going to pop up at one point in your life,” he shared, adding, “If I see signs of dynamic lines that would require botulinum toxin, that's when I would administer it. But I would not do it from the early times.”

Explaining it further, the doctor shared, “It's as if you're saying, ‘I've got a meeting tomorrow, and I know I'm going to get a headache.' So let me take some Panadol right now.' It doesn't work that way. I mean, you get it when you first sign your headache.” According to him, human bodies are extremely lazy, and the more one “spoon-feeds," the more it will stop making it.

Take A Look At The Video:

The caption reiterated Dr Hassan's words, explaining that true prevention of ageing is protecting the skin from UV damage with consistent SPF. When it comes to longevity, it is not always about doing more earlier. It is about understanding when and what your skin actually needs.

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