Gauahar Khan Sells Mumbai Duplex For Rs 6 Crore After 12 Years, Earns Rs 2.8 Crore Profit

Gauahar Khan has sold her Mumbai home for Rs 6.01 crore, while earning a massive return after owning the property for nearly 12 years. The Bigg Boss 7 winner decided to sell her duplex apartment in Versova, Andheri West, which was registered on September 24.

Gauahar had bought the home in November 2014 for Rs 3.2 crore. Its latest sale price is Rs 2.81 crore higher than what she originally paid. This means the recorded value of the apartment has risen by nearly 88% over the years.

As per CRE Matrix, the duplex is located in Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society in SVP Nagar, Versova. The buyers paid Rs 36.06 lakh in stamp duty for the Gauahar Khan's Rs 6.01 crore property deal. The duplex is on a higher floor of the building and covers two levels.

It has a built up area of 1872 square feet and a super built up area of 2340 square feet. Based on the sale price, the cost comes to around Rs 32,100 per square foot. If the super built up area is considered, the rate is about Rs 25,700 per square foot.

Several celebrities have made headlines for their property deals in recent years. These include Ronit Roy, Randeep Hooda and Tabu, along with cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, who bought two apartments at Godrej Skyshore in Versova, Mumbai, for approximately Rs 25.8 crore.

In another deal, Shakti Kapoor and his daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor rented an apartment in Mahalaxmi area for Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

Back in 2025, Gauahar Khan bought another apartment in the same residential project, Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society, for Rs 2.80 crore. She also purchased two more apartments jointly with her husband, Zaid Darbar, for a total of Rs 7.33 crore. Together, these three property deals were worth Rs 10.13 crore.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan Is Mentally Always On Holiday Or At Least Her Dress Makes It Seem So