Inside Singer Papon's Mumbai Home: Assamese Art, A Stunning City-View Balcony And Music Studio

Singer Papon recently opened the doors to his home to give fans a peek inside his cosy, intimate space. From artistic nooks, personal memorabilia, and quiet corners, the home offeres a glimpse into the singer's world.

The video shared on Mashable India's YouTube channel featured Papon's Mumbai apartment. After entering, one can see a large open living area, designed with warm lighting and pastel tones. The entire space is a reflection of his cultural roots and artistic journey.

The walls of the living room are decorated with local Assamese paintings and family photographs, while the shelves display various awards he has won over the years. While most walls are kept simple in off-white tones, some corners also feature floral prints, textured surfaces, and splashes of yellow to add character to the space.

The space embraces warm and soft lighting, making it more intimate and relaxed. “It looks a bit dim, but even my kids are used to this lighting. I often take them to the mountains in the dark. We walk with lanterns alone,” Papon shared.

The living room follows a distinctive design with a royal blue accent chair, an emerald green stool, a wooden centre table, and white-and-grey sofas along with two-toned curtains. The room also incorporates a dining area. It has a simple wooden table and matching chairs where the family come together daily for evening chai and dinner.

The most striking feature of his entire apartment is a beautifully decorated open balcony. It offers an expansive view of the city skyline. “This is my Mumbai. I took this house because my only condition was that nothing should be in front of my house. And luckily this is it. I am always sitting here and enjoying the view,” the singer said.

Papon also gave a tour of his personal music studio, where he composes and records his songs. The space is filled with books, musical instruments, and other equipment. More than a recording studio, the space serves as a creative corner where the singer experiments with his latest ideas.

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