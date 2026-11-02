Shilpa Shetty, 51, Performs Archer Pose, Shares Its Benefits In Viral Video

Shilpa Shetty has consistently highlighted the importance of yoga and mindful movement in maintaining fitness. At 51, the actor continues to incorporate different asanas into her routine. Recently, Shilpa tried a variation of the Archer Pose, also known as Akarna Dhanurasana.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "This is what we call a good stretch of luck! While we're bitten by the fitness bug, let's see who bites it best! Tag me and I'll pick my favourite!"

The viralclip showed Shilpa dressed in a black bralette and matching leggings. The actor began by sitting on the floor with both legs folded. She then leaned forward, lifted her left leg and hooked it over her right arm. Next, she brought her left arm behind her head and clasped it with her other hand, securing the leg in position.

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Explaining the benefits of the pose, Shilpa added, "This variation of Akarna Dhanurasana deeply stretches the hamstrings, hips, groin, shoulders, IT band and spine, helping relieve stiffness, especially from prolonged sitting. It also strengthens the upper-back and shoulder muscles involved in pulling movements, supporting better upper-body strength and stability."

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty was seen doing a no-hand floor-to-stand mobility challenge. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor started by sitting on the floor with her legs crossed in a Gomukhasana pose. She then rose to a standing position without using her hands for support, relying entirely on her core, quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings to maintain strength and balance.

Shilpa turned around and lowered herself back into the same cross-legged position, once again without placing her hands on the floor. She ended the demonstration by returning to the starting pose and pointing towards the camera with an encouraging smile.

“The movement engages the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and core while also requiring good hip and ankle mobility, coordination and stability,” Shilpa wrote in the caption, adding, “Practising this movement with appropriate support can help maintain independence and make everyday activities easier.”

“Perform this movement on a non-slip surface with sturdy support nearby. Stop if you experience pain, dizziness, or instability. If you have knee or hip arthritis, have recently undergone surgery, have osteoporosis, have neurological conditions or have balance difficulties, use support and consult a healthcare professional before attempting it,” she added.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Swears By This Yoga Asana To Improve Flexibility And Strengthen Her Core Muscles