Shilpa Shetty's Latest Workout Challenge Tests Strength, Balance And Mobility

Shilpa Shetty has always been vocal about the importance of fitness and making healthy choices a part of everyday life. Whether it is practising yoga or performing strength-building exercises, the actor often shares simple ways to stay active.

In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa shared glimpses into her workout routine. In the video, she demonstrated a no-hand floor-to-stand mobility challenge. The actor started seated on the floor with her legs crossed in a Gomukhasana yoga pose. From there, she stood up completely without using her hands for support. She entirely relied on her core, quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings for strength and balance.

She then turned around and sat back down into the same cross-legged position, again without putting her hands on the floor. She finished by returning to the starting position and pointed at the camera with an encouraging smile.

Take A Look At The Video:

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “It is not just about getting up; it is how you get up!” According to the actor, getting up from the floor without using your hands is a useful indicator of lower-body strength, balance and mobility. “The movement engages the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and core while also requiring good hip and ankle mobility, coordination and stability,” she shared, adding, “Practising this movement with appropriate support can help maintain independence and make everyday activities easier.”

Stating the benefits, the actor also advised people to perform the exercise with safety measures. “Perform this movement on a non-slip surface with sturdy support nearby. Stop if you experience pain, dizziness or instability. If you have knee or hip arthritis, have recently undergone surgery, have osteoporosis, have neurological conditions or have balance difficulties, use support and consult a healthcare professional before attempting it,” she added.

Shilpa Shetty Shows How To Train Your Body And Mind With Exercise

Previously, in another video, the actor performed a balancing act with a ball, working her body and brain together while maintaining balance. She started with her legs slightly apart and arms placed forward in a cross-cross position. She then took two balls in both hands and continued to drop and catch the balls repeatedly.

To make the exercise a little more challenging, Shilpa stood on one leg and continued to drop and catch the balls while maintaining balance. Sharing the video, Shilpa urged her followers to take a 21-day challenge and perform this exercise three times a day.

Also Read | 'We Are Best Friends': Soni Razdan On Her 40-Year Marriage To Mahesh Bhatt