14 'Defects' In Rahul Gandhi's Petition, Rs 220 Shortfall Flagged By Supreme Court

A joint petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several opposition leaders against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has 14 "defects", the Supreme Court said, including a shortfall of Rs 220 in court fees.

Other errors cited by the Supreme Court are missing authorisations from nine petitioners and an illegible photocopy of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's identity card.

Rahul Gandhi's petition was filed today as thousands of people gathered in central Delhi and marched to the Supreme Court to challenge Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities. While the INDIA bloc leaders marched, their legal team filed a petition against the poll panel chief over alleged "vote chori" (vote theft).

Details to follow.