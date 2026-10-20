Sanjay Raut Under BJP Fire Over Albania Supreme Court Burning Video. He Clarifies

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has come under BJP fire over his social media post referring to the reported burning of Albania's Supreme Court, with several leaders accusing him of promoting anarchy and demanding an apology.

In his post on X, Raut wrote, "The people of Albania have burned down the Supreme Court. The people were enraged because the Supreme Court was helping corrupt prime ministers. The protesting public has also attacked the parliament and government offices, as well as the ministers' homes. All countries should learn a lesson from these events. Especially India."

Reacting to the post, BJP accused Raut of threatening the government and the Supreme Court.

Calling his language outrageous and indefensible, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan called Raut a modern-day Mir Jafar.

"Sanjay Raut is sounding like a modern-day Mir Jafar using treacherous language against India's constitutional institutions and our people's mandate. The Indefensible and outrageous language used of Sanjay Raut threatens sovereignty and integrity of India and betrays Rahul Gandhi's and his ecosystem's diabolical emergency mentality," Kesavan said.

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BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Raut was supporting the burning of Albania's Supreme Court and accused him of repeatedly targeting constitutional institutions.

"They want anarchy. First, they insulted and abused the President, then the Election Commission, and then the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Now, they want the Supreme Court to be burned. The people of India will not tolerate anarchy. A contempt petition against Sanjay Raut is currently underway in the Supreme Court, and he will get his answer there," he said.

BJP also demanded that Raut must apologise to the Supreme Court.

"He is saying that lessons should be learned from how the Supreme Court in Albania was set on fire. What message is he trying to convey? Is he trying to threaten the Supreme Court? Uddhav Thackeray should apologise to the Supreme Court for the kind of statement Sanjay Raut has made," he told IANS.

Under attack, Raut later clarified his remarks insisting that he had faith in Supreme Court.

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"If this government remains in power, chaos will inevitably spread; that is what I am saying . The Supreme Court should take note... We have faith in the Supreme Court, and it is the Supreme Court alone that can save the nation ... If we cannot hoist the Tricolour in our own country, then what can we do?... This will lead to chaos... The Supreme Court must look into this," Raut said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj expressed support for Raut's remarks, linking the controversy to questions surrounding bail decisions.

"When bail is granted, no reasons are given, and Umar Khalid is denied bail. Bail is the rule, so why is it being denied? Why was it granted to others? There should be a speaking order," he told IANS.

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey, responding to the controversy, invoked the occasion of Vijayadashami and said any wish to see India descend into violence and arson was unacceptable.

"Throughout history, righteousness has always triumphed over unrighteousness, justice over injustice, and truth over falsehood. To those who pray or wish for India to burn, for chaos, violence, and arson to spread, or for our nation to descend into conditions like those seen in Albania, France, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Nepal, know that this cannot happen here; this is India," he said.