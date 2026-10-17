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"Will Sit On Dharna": Supreme Court's Quip Over Delayed Road Work Near Delhi High Court

The protest remark was made in a lighter vein and was particularly striking at a time when Delhi is witnessing multiple protests over various issues.

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"Will Sit On Dharna": Supreme Court's Quip Over Delayed Road Work Near Delhi High Court
The case concerns road safety at the crossing on Mathura Road near the Delhi High Court
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday quipped the Centre over the delay in resolving road safety concerns near the Delhi High Court, warning officials that concrete measures must be implemented by November 25 or they would "sit on a dharna" near the court's main gate.

"If you don't do it, both of us (the top court bench) will be at the main gate of the Delhi High Court, and we will not go home until you complete the work. That's for sure. We won't allow you to go home either," the top court remarked.

The protest remark was made in a lighter vein and was particularly striking at a time when Delhi is witnessing multiple protests over various issues.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General informed the bench that a committee was examining the issue and that he had spoken to officials at the highest levels.

The court, however, questioned the need for a high-level committee and suggested involving the amicus curiae to identify the precise problems at the site and help find a solution.

The case concerns road safety at the crossing on Mathura Road near the Delhi High Court, where concerns have been raised over the lack of adequate traffic management and pedestrian safety measures.

The bench made it clear that the authorities must move beyond committee discussions and complete the necessary ground-level work before the next hearing. The court warned that the Chief Secretary would be required to appear in court alongside the ASG if the authorities failed to implement a concrete solution by the deadline.

The matter will be taken up on November 25.

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