<i>Nayyi Navelli</i> vs <i>Prahaar</i> Box Office Day 4: Yami Gautam Film Is Marginally Ahead Of Rajkummar Rao's Biopic Drama

On the occasion of Navaratri, two Hindi films, Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar released in theatres. However, none of them has made a mark amid Jailer 2 fever. After 4 days, Yami Gautam's fantasy-comedy is just Rs 3 crore ahead of Rajkummar Rao's hard-hitting drama.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 4, Nayyi Navelli collected a net of ₹2.50 crore across 4,804 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹16.85 Cr and total India net collections to ₹14.15 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.25 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹2.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹19.10 crore.

On Day 4, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story collected a net of Rs 2.00 crore across 3,281 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹13.26 crore and total India net collections to ₹11.15 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.15 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹2.15 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹15.41 crore.

Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar are competing not just against each other but also against major releases such as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. With these big-ticket films also vying for viewers' attention, the two releases face greater competition at the box office.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli also features Addinath M. Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee and Aaditya Kulshreshth in key roles. The story revolves around a modern corporate woman who marries into a traditional Meerut family. However, her eccentric brother-in-law suspects that she is a supernatural witch.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao plays celebrated Indian public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Lalit Prabhakar. The film focuses on real-life cases, including the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks, the 1993 Bombay bombings and the Gulshan Kumar murder case.