"Too Tired?" BJP Posts In-Flight Video, Claims Rahul Gandhi Off To Vietnam, Congress Reacts

The BJP has once again raked up the issue of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's frequent foreign trips, attacking him for allegedly leaving on another trip in the midst of the Opposition's protest.

Posting an in-plane video which purportedly showed Rahul Gandhi on a flight to Vietnam, the ruling party took potshots at the leader, saying he seems to be too tired of the protests and has gone away on a break.

"Too tired of spreading lies. Let me tour Vietnam for a while, who would get to know," the party sarcastically posted on its X handle, attaching the video reportedly taken by a fellow flyer.

"Look, Rahul Gandhi does this every time. After undertaking a yatra in Bihar, he went abroad on holiday for two months. Perhaps he went to Vietnam then, and maybe he has gone to Vietnam again this time," BJP spokesperson RP Singh said.

Another BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi can't take so much political hard work and scoots off on vacations every now and then.

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"Rahul Gandhi just couldn't take it anymore. How much hard work could he possibly do? The vote theft issue is just an excuse. Everyone knows how lazy he is. Now his tourism has started again. We can see that he couldn't work for even two weeks before taking off once again. This time, he has gone to Vietnam on another trip," BJP's Shazia Ilmi said.

Hitting back at the BJP on the issue, the Congress said that the BJP makes an unnecessary issue out of the Leader of Opposition's foreign trips.

"Who travels where and when... what is the issue. Do others not travel outside? Rahul Gandhi is an individual, the Leader of the Opposition; he has duties. He interacts with students at Yale University, interacts with students in London and meets the intellectuals there. He even does press interviews - something which the Prime Minister doesn't do," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said.

He also brought up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits even during the Parliament session to counter the BJP.

"So, what issue does the BJP have with this? We also have a tradition that the Prime Minister doesn't travel abroad when Lok Sabha is in session. But our PM broke that tradition. Why does no question arise at that time?"

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Opposition's charge against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on the issue of SIR, demanding his resignation. The poll panel and the BJP have rejected the charge of irregularities in the voter list revision exercise, accusing Rahul Gandhi of "spreading lies".