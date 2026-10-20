36,000 Voices, One Map: Inside Rahul Gandhi's Satyagraha Portal

More than 36,000 people have already registered their grievances on the Satyagraha portal launched by Rahul Gandhi on October 3 amid a series of protests taking place across the country.

The platform aims to bring together issues being raised by citizens, social groups and organisations onto a single map. Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had said the portal would help identify struggles being fought across India and allow the opposition to engage with them.

Data from the portal shows that voices have poured in from nearly every state and Union Territory, with some states emerging as major centres of public participation.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of submissions on the portal, with 6,244 voices raised. Karnataka followed with 4,351 entries, while Maharashtra ranked third with 3,528.

Bihar (2,970), Madhya Pradesh (2,643) and Rajasthan (2,638) were also among the states with the highest participation. Together, these six states account for a significant share of all complaints and grievances registered on the platform.

Among metro regions, Delhi reported 1,578 submissions. Other major contributors included Telangana (1,352), Haryana (1,278) and Gujarat (1,139).

The data suggests that the response has not been limited to any one region, with the portal receiving entries from northern, southern, eastern and western India alike.

Education, Corruption Emerge As Top Concerns

A closer look at the issues being raised reveals that education is the single biggest concern on the platform.

The category received 6,210 submissions, making it the most-reported issue by users. Corruption followed closely with 5,822 voices raised.

Caste discrimination ranked third with 2,627 complaints, while healthcare (2,565) and labour rights (2,326) completed the top five.

Issues affecting farmers also featured prominently, attracting 1,834 submissions. Women's safety (1,450), alleged vote-related irregularities (1,249), land rights (1,209) and unemployment (1,166) were among the other major concerns highlighted by citizens.

The prominence of education and corruption suggests that governance and public services remain among the key issues resonating with people using the portal.

Poll-Bound States Signal Different Priorities

The data also offers a glimpse into what concerns are gaining attention in states that are expected to head into assembly elections in the coming months.

In Uttar Pradesh, education emerged as the top issue with 1,201 voices raised, followed by corruption. Caste discrimination was another major concern reported by users in the state.

In Punjab, farmer issues remained an important concern, reflecting the continued political significance of agricultural matters in the state. Meanwhile, land rights featured among the top concerns in Manipur while in Uttarakhand, education, corruption and caste discrimination were among the most reported categories.

While the Satyagraha portal is still in its early days, the data provides a snapshot of the issues citizens want political leaders to address. With Congress set to hold a major protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 after receiving police permission, the portal's growing database could also offer clues about the themes and grievances likely to shape future opposition campaigns.