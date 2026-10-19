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Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident: 5 Videos Show How Attack Unfolded

It was a busy evening in Mumbai's Juhu area, with several locals present when actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident on Sunday.

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Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident: 5 Videos Show How Attack Unfolded
Actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped Sunday's attack on his car.

Actor Tiger Shroff escaped narrowly after armed men opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, but his driver was injured in the incident. Another person was also injured in the shooting, in which seven rounds were fired as Shroff was returning home from a football ground. Videos that have since surfaced show the attack and the dramatic moments that followed, including Shroff switching seats with his injured driver and taking the wheel to rush him to hospital.

Here is a visual recap of the attack in five visuals, capturing the key moments before, during and after the firing.

Tiger Shroff Arrives

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Tiger Shroff arrived at Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area in his car at 7 pm. The actor was sitting on the front seat but wasn't driving the car.

Shooters Open Fire

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The situation took a violent turn when three men on motorcycles opened fire at the vehicle.

Driver Injured In The Firing

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The driver was injured in the attack. He came out of the vehicles as the shooting left him requiring medical attention.

Tiger Shroff Takes Charge

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Following the firing, Shroff got out of the vehicle. The visuals captured his movements in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Injured Driver Rushed To Hospital

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The actor was seen driving the car after the attack to take his injured driver to the hospital for medical care.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident. They were arrested from Kota by Rajasthan Police while trying to leave the country. Police said the attackers were planning to cross over the Nepal.

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