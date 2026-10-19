Tiger Shroff Was Tracked For 10 Days, Shooters Recced House, Gym: Sources

Three men who carried out the attack on actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu had allegedly conducted a recce of the actor's residence and gym prior to the shooting. The accused were allegedly tracking Tiger Shroff's movements and schedule for nearly 10 days, sources said.

Three men riding a motorcycle opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car on Sunday evening when he was returning home from a football ground. Seven rounds were fired, targeting the vehicle's windshield and side windows. Five bullets struck the car, while two missed their mark.

After firing the fifth shot, the shooter standing near the passenger-side window approached the car and attempted to fire at Tiger Shroff from close range. The pistol, however, jammed.

READ | What Tiger Shroff Told Eknath Shinde About Last Night's Attack: Sources

The shooters, who were allegedly hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have been arrested from Rajasthan's Kota railway station while travelling by train. Two of the accused are from Haryana and one is a native of Bihar.

The initial investigation has revealed that the attackers had conducted a recce at the actor's house and gym. For nearly 10 days, they had allegedly been tracking Shroff's movements and schedule. The accused were reportedly gathering information about the actor's frequently visited locations through paparazzi videos and bloggers' content on social media.

The accused, one of whom is a minor, were in constant contact with their handlers through WhatsApp and Signal. The location of the crime scene was also shared with them through these apps.

3 Accused In Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid

Two of the three accused were allegedly hired assailants, while the third is suspected of helping them escape after the attack. One of the accused is a 17-year-old minor from Sonipat, Haryana. The other two have been identified as 22-year-old Hritik Kumar alias Roshan from Begusarai, Bihar, who currently lives in Andheri West, Mumbai, and works as a Rapido rider, and 18-year-old Rehan from Sonipat, Haryana.

After the firing, the shooters allegedly followed a pre-decided escape route along SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri.

They abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali.

Preliminary intelligence indicated that the suspects later crossed the Maharashtra border and entered neighbouring Gujarat in an attempt to evade law enforcement, news agency ANI reported.