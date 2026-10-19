'My Funds Are Running Low': Veteran Actor Anita Kanwal Opens Up About Financial Struggles

Veteran actor Anita Kanwal has revealed that her savings may last another year and she wants to return to work soon. Besides, she said that working was important for her mental health as well.

Although her children are ready to support her financially, Anita does not want to depend on them. She hopes to earn enough to support herself and help others when needed. The actor also shared that rising living costs have made it harder to manage her expenses.

Despite these challenges, she wants to keep working and remain financially independent instead of relying on her children.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Anita Kanwal explained, “I need to earn. Maybe I'll live for 10 more years or 20 more years, what will I do? I live in a beautiful house which some of it was done by my parents, some I took loan and I paid it off. So that is my only asset and I have a little capital which I know will be exhausted in a year, so that's why I need work. My funds are running low.”

She said her children often worry about her and they are ready to support her.

In this situation, she remembers the advice her grandfather gave her when she was a child. He was a farmer from Himachal Pradesh who believed that people should always try to help others rather than ask for help.

“I never want to reach a point where I have to depend on my children or ask them for anything. I want to continue providing them, just like always. They sometimes ask, ‘Mom, why do you still give us birthday gifts?' It actually hurts me when they say that, because I enjoy giving. I want to remain in a position where I can continue to do so.”

Anita Kanwal claims that she carefully plans her spending, but rising costs have made it difficult to manage her expenses. She also has to take care of the people who work for her.

Anita feels sad that many young people in the industry do not know about her past work. She also shared that she is sometimes offered roles meant for women much younger than her. However, she made it clear that she is not desperate for work and wants people to recognise her experience and talent. Despite attending auditions and meeting casting directors, she has not received any big acting offers so far.

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