Saif Ali Khan Jokes He Still Hasn't Received His <i>KBC</i> Ghee Prize Or Cheque

Saif Ali Khan recently made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote his film Haiwaan. During the episode, the actor was announced as the recipient of a two-year supply of ghee, and his reaction to the prize went viral online. However, Saif has now revealed that he has yet to receive the ghee as well as his cheque for the show.

In the latest episode of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the host brought up Saif's recent Instagram debut. Reading out a fan's comment that joked the actor was so thrilled about winning two years' worth of ghee on KBC that he finally joined the social media platform.

Kareena Kapoor, who appeared on the show alongside her husband, joined in the fun by clapping and playfully teasing him about the remark. Saif then joked, “I just want to clear one thing. I haven't even received the ghee yet,” before adding, “Even my cheque has not come.”

Saif graced Kaun Banega Crorepati in late September alongside Akshay Kumar. The actors were there to promote Haiwaan when host Amitabh Bachchan announced that answering the 10th question correctly would win them a two-year supply of ghee.

“Wow, what?" Saif exclaimed when Bachchan announced the prize. Akshay could not stop laughing, and when the host repeated the offer, Saif made his excitement clear, saying, “This is it; this is why I came."

His reaction soon became a meme, with fans calling him a ‘Gen Z born in the wrong era'. When Saif later joined Instagram, his comment section was also filled with references to the ghee prize.

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