'Don't Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times': Sonu Nigam Apologises To Kannadigas Over Pahalgam Remark Ahead Of Bengaluru Concert

Sonu Nigam apologised to Kannadigas over Pahalgam remark in a video message ahead of his Bengaluru concert scheduled for October 24 after the pro-Kannada organisation KRV had demanded the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner deny permission for the concert.

In a video message, Sonu Nigam said he doesn't mind saying sorry thousand times if that saves his relationship with the Kannadigas.

"When you love someone and want the relationship to last, you don't mind saying sorry a thousand times," Sonu said first in Kannada.

"So, my dear family, if anything I've said inadvertently has hurt you, I'm so sorry. You know I'm not the kind of person who would ever hurt anyone, especially my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and respect over the last 30 years, and I don't want any small misunderstanding to taint that relationship or cause any bitterness," he added.

The singer issued the apology following threats by the pro-Kannada organisation KRV, which had demanded the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner deny permission for singer Sonu Nigam's concert scheduled for October 24, over his earlier controversial comments.

The organisation had warned of statewide protests if the event goes ahead.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) state president TA Narayana Gowda alleged that Sonu Nigam had insulted Kannadigas by comparing a request for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The incident took place in April 2025, when Sonu Nigam performed at East Point College in Bengaluru. When an audience member asked him to sing in Kannada, the singer responded, "The best songs I have sung are in Kannada... I didn't like it when a boy asked me to sing in Kannada. He was so rudely threatening, 'Kannada, Kannada.' This is the reason for the Pahalgam attack."

The remark drew sharp criticism and sparked a backlash across Karnataka.

"Kannadigas have not forgotten this wound," KRV wrote in his letter to the Police Commissioner.

Sonu Nigam is scheduled to perform as part of The Revolution India Tour at 7 pm on October 24 at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru on Thanisandra Main Road.