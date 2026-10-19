Dylan Sprouse Cheers As Barbara Palvin Returns To Victoria's Secret Runway Six Weeks Postpartum

Barbara Palvin made a much-awaited return to the Victoria's Secret runway just six weeks after giving birth. The supermodel and her husband Dylan Sprouse welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sylvie, on September 7. Her return to the runway was made even more special by Dylan's presence in the audience. The actor was seen enthusiastically cheering for his wife.

Barbara kicked off the show in a sheer, pale pink mini dress with an asymmetrical hemline. She accessorised the ensemble with statement hoop earrings from Victoria's Secret, opting for minimal makeup and an open hairstyle to complete the look.

As she walked the runway, the model blew kisses towards singer Megan Moroney. Dylan rose from his seat to capture the moment on camera and cheer enthusiastically for his wife.

The model later made another appearance in a white embellished corset, paired with a flowing sheer train and snowflake-inspired wings.

Barbara Palvin On Her Comeback

Speaking to USA Today, Barbara expressed her excitement about returning to the runway and said she was grateful for the encouragement and support she received from her family and friends. "I'm very grateful to be back. I wouldn't be here without my parents and family and friends. They've been, like, a huge help," she said.

The supermodel also discussed her return to the runway just six weeks after childbirth in an interaction with Page Six. She said, "I tell everyone: This is normal. Maternity leave is six to eight weeks; I'm six weeks tomorrow, so I'm doing just what everyone else is doing. And I only need to walk down a runway!"

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse met at a Harper's Bazaar party in 2017. They officially began dating in 2018 and got engaged in Big Sur in September 2022. The couple got married in July 2023 in Barbara's home country of Hungary.

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