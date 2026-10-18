Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's <i>Ramayana</i> Heads To Los Angeles For Grand Premiere: Report

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is gearing up for a major international showcase ahead of its theatrical release. The film is set to premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the film will be screened at the museum's David Geffen Theatre.

The premiere will bring the story of the Hindu epic to an international audience before the film arrives in cinemas worldwide next month. The event is expected to draw 945 guests, including Hollywood personalities, filmmakers, international media representatives and members of the film industry. The screening will take place in 3D.

The choice of venue also puts the film in the spotlight at a major institution dedicated to the art and history of cinema. The Academy Museum has hosted several high-profile film industry events and Oscar-related celebrations over the years.

The Los Angeles premiere will also carry an Indian festive touch, with the event taking place around Diwali. Guests have reportedly been asked to wear traditional Indian festive outfits for their red-carpet appearances.

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic project. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

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