Tamil Actor Karthik Sabesh Dies At 37, Days After Uncle Deva's Death

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, son of music director Sabesh and nephew of late composer Deva, died at a private hospital in Chennai late on Monday night. He was 37.

Karthik is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, and their two daughters.

According to IANS, the actor had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He died at around 11.15 pm on Monday.

His last rites are scheduled to take place at the Valasaravakkam burial ground in Chennai at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Karthik had appeared in several Tamil films, including Dum, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai and Kulir 100.

Karthik Sabesh's Death Comes Days After Deva's Demise

Karthik's death comes just days after the passing of his uncle, music director Deva, who died on Saturday. The consecutive losses have left the family and the Tamil film industry mourning.

Deva was one of the recognised names in Tamil film music. He composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.

Following his death, several prominent personalities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, paid tribute to the veteran composer.

Deva composed music for several hit films starring Rajinikanth, including Annamalai, Arunachalam and Baasha.

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