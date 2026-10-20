Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Celebrate First Dussehra After Marriage

On the occasion of Dussehra, Vijay Deverakonda shared a bunch of pictures with his better half, Rashmika Mandanna, wishing fans and followers a happy Dusseraaa. Vijay wrote, "Happy Dusseraaa to all of you my lovely Peopleeee.Good will always win over Evil. That is nature's law. May the Goddesses blessings protect us all. Biggest hugs and love."

In the pictures, Vijay and Rashmika are seen being felicitated on stage with flowers.

A few days ago, Rashmika visited Vijay's school in Puttaparthi.

"All these years, I've heard so many stories about where Vijay grew up, where he studied, his school days.. cz all his friends are from school and they studied in Puttaparthi.. so I've always been calling them parthi boys and girl and along the way, they've become my best friends too. And I always felt like it was a missing puzzle cz that was one place that I hadn't seen or been to.. but I'd heard so much about," wrote Rashmika Mandanna.

"Finally, I got the beautiful opportunity to visit Puttaparthi, see the school where they studied, their classrooms, their dorms and meet so many lovely people there and meet HM aunty. and she's the SWEETEST person ever," an excerpt from her post read.

After their grand marriage, Rashmika and Vijay are back with their third offering, Ranabaali, which released in theatres on October 16.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set in the 1800s. The film follows a man who takes on British rule after his people suffer from a famine caused by colonial policies. Speaking to fans in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Vijay explained how films from Hollywood had shaped his own hopes as an aspiring actor.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series, Ranabaali also features Arnold Vosloo and Easwari Rao in key roles. The film marks the third on-screen collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, following Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Also Read | 'Heard So Many Stories Where Vijay Grew Up': Amid Ranabaali Frenzy, Rashmika Mandanna Visits Husband's School In Puttaparthi