'Heard So Many Stories Where Vijay Grew Up': Amid <i>Ranabaali</i> Frenzy, Rashmika Mandanna Visits Husband's School In Puttaparthi

On Sunday, Rashmika Mandanna shared a bunch of pictures and an emotional post from her recent visit to Puttaparthi where Vijay Deverakonda studied. Vijay and Rashmika were accompanied by Vijay's mother Madhavi Deverakonda to his school.

Rashmika wrote that she always wanted to visit Vijay's school as she heard many stories about it.

In the carousel post, Rashmika is seen praying with folded hands. In another picture, Rashmika and Vijay are seen posing for the camera.

"All these years, I've heard so many stories about where Vijay grew up, where he studied, his school days.. cz all his friends are from school and they studied in Puttaparthi.. so I've always been calling them parthi boys and girl and along the way, they've become my best friends too. And I always felt like it was a missing puzzle cz that was one place that I hadn't seen or been to.. but I'd heard so much about," wrote Rashmika Mandanna.

"Finally, I got the beautiful opportunity to visit Puttaparthi, see the school where they studied, their classrooms, their dorms and meet so many lovely people there and meet HM aunty. and she's the SWEETEST person ever," Rashmika added.

Rashmika said that Vijay owes his value system to his alma mater.

"I've always wondered how Vijay, Anand and all the Puttaparthi boys and girls share so many similar values.. and rest of the family as well.. The way they are, the way they treat people, the way they believe in love and kindness and when I visited their school, I think I finally understood where so much of it comes from..

"As children, the places we grow up in, the people we spend time with, and the lessons our parents and teachers teach us become such a big part of who we are. And watching those little children sing vedas and bhajans with so much devotion, knowing their shlokas and chanting with all their heart just moved me so much," Rashmika added.

"Some places teach you things without you even realising it and sometimes you understand a little more about the people you love by understanding where they come from," Rashmika signed off.

After their grand marriage, Rashmika and Vijay are back with their third offering, Ranabaali, which released in theatres on October 16.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set in the 1800s. The film follows a man who takes on British rule after his people suffer from a famine caused by colonial policies. Speaking to fans in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Vijay explained how films from Hollywood had shaped his own hopes as an aspiring actor.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series, Ranabaali also features Arnold Vosloo and Easwari Rao in key roles. The film marks the third on-screen collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, following Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).