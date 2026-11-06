<i>Bharat Milap</i> To Jatayu's Entry: What The English Version Of <i>Ramayana's</i> Leaves Out

The two versions of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have several differences, with the English cut omitting some important sequences that are part of the original Hindi version.

While both versions follow the same central storyline, the English version is approximately 30 minutes shorter and leaves out certain scenes that add context to the characters and their motivations.

According to a report by IndieWire, the Hindi version runs for approximately 196 minutes (3 hours and 16 minutes), while the English version has a runtime of 166 minutes (2 hours and 46 minutes).

The shorter English cut retains the broad narrative but removes several sequences, including the emotionally significant Bharat Milap episode.

Here is a look at the key differences between the two versions.

1. Bharat Milap sequence is missing from the English version

One of the biggest differences between the two cuts is the absence of the Bharat Milap sequence in the English version. The scene features Bharat meeting his brother Rama during his exile in the forest.

In the Hindi version, Bharat reaches Rama's hut and informs him about their father, King Dasharath's death. He also reveals that he was unaware of the palace conspiracy that resulted in Rama being sent into exile and Bharat being placed on the throne.

The brothers subsequently have an emotional conversation, during which Bharat requests Rama to return to Ayodhya and accept the throne. However, Rama refuses, choosing to honour his father's promise and continue his 14-year exile.

The sequence also establishes the tension between Lakshmana and Bharat. Lakshmana remains angry with Bharat and struggles to understand Rama's decision to stay away from the kingdom.

The entire sequence is missing from the English cut, leaving an important development in Rama's story unexplained.

2. Rama's emotional journey has more context in the Hindi version

The absence of Bharat Milap also changes how Rama's character arc unfolds in the English version.

In the Hindi cut, Rama's decision to remain in exile despite Bharat's request establishes his commitment to duty and destiny. It also becomes relevant later when Sita is abducted by Ravana.

When Rama speaks about rejecting destiny and choosing his own path after Sita's kidnapping, the dialogue carries additional emotional significance in the Hindi version. His earlier conversation with Bharat gives the moment greater context.

The English version, however, does not include this exchange, making Rama's subsequent decision appear less connected to his earlier experiences.

3. Lakshman's anger towards Bharat is missing

The Hindi version also provides more insight into Lakshman's emotional state through the Bharat Milap sequence.

During the conversation between the brothers, Lakshman is visibly unhappy with Bharat and is also upset with Rama for refusing to return to Ayodhya.

These exchanges help explain Lakshman's temperament and his reactions in the later portions of the film.

Since the English version removes the sequence, viewers do not get the same understanding of the reasons behind Lakshmana's anger.

4. Jatayu's earlier appearance is cut

Another difference concerns Jatayu, the giant bird king who attempts to rescue Sita when Ravana abducts her.

In the Hindi version, Jatayu makes an earlier appearance during the Bharat Milap sequence. This establishes his presence in the narrative before he becomes central to the events surrounding Sita's abduction.

The English version removes this earlier appearance. Consequently, Jatayu's involvement in the climactic sequence comes with comparatively little prior context.

5. Rama and Sita's wedding sequence is shorter in English

The two versions also differ in the way they present Rama and Sita's marriage.

In the Hindi version, the wedding celebrations include the marriages of Rama's three brothers as well. Earlier, when Rama and Sita meet, Rama expresses his wish to marry Sita only if his brothers can also get married on the same day.

The Hindi cut includes these additional wedding sequences, while the English version removes them.

Although these moments do not significantly alter the central storyline, they provide additional details about the royal family and the events surrounding the wedding.

6. More of Ayodhya's life is shown in the Hindi version

The Hindi version also features additional footage of Rama and Sita's life in Ayodhya.

A musical montage shows the couple interacting with the people of the kingdom and offers a glimpse into their life before the exile.

The English version trims this portion, along with some additional action sequences and smaller moments from the existing scenes.

These cuts make the English version more compact, but the Hindi version offers more time to establish the characters and their surroundings.

7. The English version uses an AI-assisted dubbing technique

Apart from the differences in runtime and content, the two versions also differ in their presentation.

According to IndieWire, the English version uses an AI-assisted lip-syncing technology called Brahma AI. The technology was developed to match the actors' mouth movements with the English dialogue.

The process reportedly involved human performers recording the English lines, with some of the original actors also participating. The technology was used to modify the mouth movements to match the dubbed performances.

However, the review noted that the technique resulted in exaggerated lip movements and made some of the English performances appear unnatural. It also observed that the original Hindi performances carried greater emotional depth.

Are There Any Additional Scenes In The English Version?

Based on the differences detailed in the IndieWire report, the English version does not appear to introduce any major storyline or character sequences that are absent from the Hindi original. Instead, it is primarily a shortened adaptation of the Hindi cut, with several scenes and portions of musical montages removed.

The Hindi version retains the additional family interactions, the Bharat Milap episode, Jatayu's earlier appearance and more details about Rama and Sita's life in Ayodhya.

