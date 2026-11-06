"<I>Punjabi Aa Gaye Grammy Oye</I>": Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Performance At 2026 Latin Grammy Awards

Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards. The Latin Recording Academy confirmed that the Punjabi icon will share the stage with Karol G and Bizarrap.



The 27th Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on November 12 in Las Vegas.



His team reacted to the Latin Recording Academy's announcement and commented, “Punjabi Aa Gaye Grammy Oye (Punjabis have arrived at Grammy)."





Diljit Dosanjh At Latin Grammy Awards 2026



Diljit joins a line-up of big personalities in Latin music who will perform at the ceremony, including Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Bad Gyal and Divino.



Baby Ranks, Miguel Colon, DJ Premier, Jay Wheeler, Nathy Peluso Grupo Niche and Ángel “Cucco” Pena will also perform at the event.



Anitta, Camila Fernandez, Banda Los Recoditos, Cristian Castro, Daddy Yankee, Elena Rose, Feid, Fonseca, Kany Garcia, Luis Figueroa, Milo J, Nina Pastori, Rawayana, Rosalia, Silvana Estrada, Sofía Reyes, The Warning, Xavi and Yami Safdie are also part of the line-up.



The ceremony will also pay tribute to Mexican singer-songwriter Jose Alfredo Jimenez.



Details about Diljit's performance at the Latin Grammy Awards have not been revealed.



Over the years, Diljit has managed to cement his place in the music industry worldwide. He was the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Music Festival in 2023.



Diljit is currently on his Aura tour in India. His next show is in Indore on November 15, followed by Ahmedabad on November 21.



Diljit Dosanjh Performs Hanuman Chalisa In Ramayana



The singer has also won praise for his rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa in the movie Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead.



Hanuman Chalisa features in a post-credit scene, with vocals by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher.



The track introduces Sunny Deol's character, Lord Hanuman, in the film. Sunny will play a pivotal role in the second part of Ramayana.



Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama: The Debate Over His Casting In Ramayana Explained