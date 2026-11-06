Diljit Dosanjh On What Singing Hanuman Chalisa For <i>Ramayana</i> Meant To Him

Diljit Dosanjh recently opened up about his experience of singing the Hanuman Chalisa for Ramayana: Part 1. The singer said he did not consider himself worthy of the opportunity but felt it was a big moment for him. He also revealed that he gave the devotional hymn his best effort and sought forgiveness in case he had mispronounced any words while singing it.

In an interaction with SirfPanjabiyat, Diljit said, "I got the opportunity to sing the Hanuman Chalisa, although I don't consider myself worthy of it. I don't feel I'm worthy of such an opportunity, but getting to sing it was a very big thing for me."

Diljit added that he sang the devotional hymn with utmost sincerity and gave the performance his wholehearted effort. He also sought forgiveness for any possible errors in the pronunciation of the verses.

"I tried to sing it with all my heart and put in my best effort. If I happened to pronounce or say any words incorrectly, I sincerely ask for forgiveness. But whatever effort I made, I did it wholeheartedly," he said. The singer also congratulated the film's entire team and extended his best wishes to the makers ahead of its release.

The Hanuman Chalisa for Ramayana: Part 1 brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher. The devotional anthem is composed by A.R. Rahman.

Released on November 5 alongside the film's theatrical debut, the Hanuman Chalisa video gives audiences their first look at Sunny Deol in the role of Lord Hanuman. The actor's appearance had previously been hinted at in the film's post-credit scene.

The video introduces Hanuman through a massive silhouette seen from behind, with his face kept out of view. He is then shown making a powerful leap as the chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' plays in the background. The sequence offers a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the character in the second instalment of the film.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The epic is being adapted as a two-part film series, backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.