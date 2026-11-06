Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama: The Debate Over His Casting In <i>Ramayana</i> Explained

Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana has been a talking point since the film was announced.

While some have welcomed the actor's transformation for the role, others have questioned whether he is the right choice to play one of Hinduism's most revered deities.

The criticism has come from different quarters, including actors who played key characters in earlier television adaptations of the Ramayana, as well as people who believe Ranbir Kapoor's past roles and public statements could influence how audiences see him as Lord Rama.

However, the question is simple: can an actor known for playing a range of characters, including a violent man in Animal, convince audiences that he is Lord Rama?

Ranbir Kapoor's Image After Animal

One of the biggest talking points around Ranbir Kapoor's casting has been his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film Animal.

The actor played Ranvijay Singh, a character known for his aggression, violence, and morally questionable actions. His performance was widely discussed, and the film became a major part of the conversation around the actor's screen image.

For some viewers, the contrast between Ranvijay Singh and Lord Rama has raised questions about whether audiences will be able to separate the actor from his previous roles.

Shiv Sagar, grandson of Ramanand Sagar, who created the much-loved 1987 television series Ramayan, expressed similar reservations. Speaking to ANI, he said he found it difficult to accept Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama after watching him in Animal.

"Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram after Animal. When I look at Ram ji, I feel that a fresh face should have been taken," he said.

However, Shiv Sagar was careful to clarify that he had nothing against Ranbir Kapoor as an actor. He acknowledged his talent but felt that an established star brought a certain image to the role.

"We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him. I think they must have taken him for the project because they want a marketing push, and maybe if they didn't take Ranbir, the film wouldn't have been marketed so well, so that's also something to think about, but I personally believe that for such characters, it's better to take a new face," he added.

Shiv Sagar also praised the casting of Yash as Raavan and Sai Pallavi as Sita, saying they did not carry the same baggage of previous roles.

"You can take a very strong supporting cast, like Yash is looking very good, Sai Pallavi is looking very good, they don't have that much baggage. He has a lot of baggage. That's why we usually take a new face in our serials, so they don't have any baggage or history," he said.

Mukesh Khanna Questions Lord Rama's Action-Hero Portrayal

The debate is not limited to Ranbir Kapoor's previous roles. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has also questioned the way Lord Rama has been presented in the film's trailer, particularly the action sequences and the heavy use of visual effects.

Speaking to Bollywood Now on its YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna argued that Lord Rama should not be portrayed like a conventional action hero. In his view, the character's defining qualities are his restraint, dignity and respect for maryada, or moral boundaries.

He compared the portrayal with the screen images of some of Bollywood's biggest action stars.

"Aapne unko Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth bana diya hai. Nahi sahab, Ram Ram hai. Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. Woh smile karte the, even Samudra ko bhi haath jodkar kehte the, hatt jao mujhe aage jaana hai," he said.

Mukesh Khanna further questioned whether the action-heavy presentation reflected the character's traditional portrayal.

"If you portray Shri Ram more as a man of action than as Maryada Purushottam, and turn him into Clint Eastwood, I might feel that Lord Ram did not fight like this. If he fought this way, then why would he have needed the help of the Vanar Sena?" he said.

Gajendra Chauhan Says Established Stars Carry An Image

Gajendra Chauhan, best known for playing Yudhishthir in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, also shared his reservations about the film after watching its trailer.

Speaking on the Hindi Rush Podcast, the actor said he was not impressed by the trailer. He particularly questioned the presentation of Kaikeyi and the scene in which she asks for Ram's exile. He also drew on his own experience of playing Dashrath in BR Chopra's Ramayan.

Chauhan believes that an established star's public image can make it difficult for audiences to accept them in mythological roles.

"Stars have an image. It is very difficult for that star image to be accepted in mythology. If you want to play these characters, you should not have too much of an image. You should not be too exposed to the public," he said.

He explained that his own image as Yudhishthir was largely created by Mahabharat. Before the show, he had worked in films and around 25 television serials but did not have a strong public identity.

"The image that was created for me came from Mahabharat, because before that I didn't have an image," he said.

Gajendra Chauhan then pointed to Ranbir Kapoor's established identity as a Bollywood star.

"Here, Ranbir Kapoor has his own image. He is a very big star. Now he is playing Ram," he said.

However, he did not dismiss Ranbir Kapoor's appearance in the role. He acknowledged that the actor looked convincing in the costume, while stressing that the trailer alone was not enough to judge his performance.

"He is looking good, no doubt. He looks very good in the get-up," he said.

He also noted that audiences already have their own ideas about Lord Rama's appearance, shaped by earlier television portrayals, religious beliefs and personal interpretations.

"We had an image of Ram in our imagination - that he would have a long nose, that he would look like a king, that kind of look," he said.

At the same time, he urged viewers to wait for the film before reaching a final conclusion.

"Until the film is released and we see it in its totality, it is a little difficult to comment," he added.

Nikita Rawal Questions Ranbir Kapoor's Past Statement About Eating Beef

Another line of criticism has centred on a statement Ranbir Kapoor made about his food preferences in an interview in 2011, during the promotions of Rockstar.

"My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan," he had said.

The remark has resurfaced several times over the years, including in 2022, when he and his wife, Alia Bhatt, were stopped from entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The old interview has once again become a subject of discussion, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama.

Actor Nikita Rawal has been among the vocal critics of the casting, arguing that the actor's earlier statement makes him an unsuitable choice for the role.

"This character is not for Ranbir Kapoor at all. Such a disgusting and characterless person, who eats beef and has said this publicly. What do you think that such a person will be able to understand the character of Rama?" she said.

Rawal also criticised the filmmakers for choosing Ranbir Kapoor, saying the decision hurt the religious sentiments of people who worship Lord Rama.

She demanded a public apology from the actor and urged people to boycott the film until he addressed the issue.

"He will have to apologise, because this is not just a question of his personal life; this is a question of the faith of crores of people," Rawal said.

Ranbir Kapoor has not issued a statement addressing the renewed criticism over his 2011 remark.

Sunil Lahri Says The Innocence Associated With Rama Is Missing

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has also shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's look in the upcoming film.

The original series, which aired on Doordarshan from 1987 to 1988, starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Dipika Chikhlia as Sita. Their performances became closely associated with the characters for generations of viewers.

Speaking to DNA, Sunil Lahri said he did not want to criticise the visual effects in the teaser, explaining that it was only meant to offer a glimpse of the film. However, he admitted that some aspects of the presentation had bothered him.

"Ranbir looks ok, but the innocence is a little less. The patience, calm, and innocence Arun (Govil) had are missing here. But I'm sure he'll justify the role with his acting," he said.

For audiences who grew up watching Arun Govil as Ram, the character's gentle expression, calmness, and innocence are as important as his appearance.

Dipika Chikhlia Defends Ranbir Kapoor's Casting

Not everyone associated with the original Ramayan has questioned Ranbir Kapoor's casting.

Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita opposite Arun Govil in Ramanand Sagar's television series, defended the decision to cast Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film.

Speaking on the Hindi Rush Podcast, she praised the actor's range and argued that playing different kinds of characters is part of an actor's job.

"He's an actor. It's not like we descended from above," she said, referring to herself and Govil, who played Ram and Sita in the television series.

"It's a great thing for an actor to be able to play varied characters. Someone who can do Barfi can also do Animal. Someone who can do Animal can also play Ram. Imagine his good luck that he got these kinds of roles. He's very lucky, and it's very good that he's doing it," she said.

What Ranbir Kapoor Has Said About Playing Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor has also addressed the debate around his casting, acknowledging that not everyone may see him as the right choice.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026, where the team unveiled a global showcase for the film, the actor said there was no single fixed appearance or interpretation of Lord Rama.

"They all have their own interpretation of Lord Rama. There is no fixed face to it. Many people will probably feel like I am the wrong casting," he said.

He added that others might support the choice, but believed that an actor's intentions and faith were important when taking on such a role.

"Some people will say I am the right casting. But the honest truth is the right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and who has belief and faith in the journey of Lord Ram," he said.

His co-star Yash, who plays Raavan, also defended Ranbir Kapoor's work, describing the role as a difficult one.

Ranbir Kapoor has also spoken about the responsibility he felt when he was offered the part. Appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, he said his first reaction was fear because of the faith millions of people place in Lord Rama.

"When I was offered this role, I knew it was not just a role but a huge responsibility. My first instinct was fear. I wondered whether I was worthy of it and whether I would be able to do it. Crores of people have deep faith in Lord Rama," he said.

He explained that the fear eventually gave way to gratitude, as he saw the role as an opportunity to grow not just as an actor but also as a person.

"At this stage of my life, I was getting the opportunity to become a good actor, forget being an actor, sir, to become a good human being," he said.