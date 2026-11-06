Pawan Kalyan's Nephew Sai Durgha Tej Gets Engaged To Kiran, Congratulations Pour In For The Couple

Congratulations are in order for Pawan Kalyan's nephew Sai Durgha Tej, as he got engaged to Kiran. The intimate ceremony took place in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 5. Glimpses from the ceremony showed family members, including Konidela and Allu; families were present at the celebration.

Sharing a photo on social media, cousin Ram Charan congratulated the couple on their new journey together. “Congratulations, dear @IamSaiDharamTej and #Kiran, on this beautiful new beginning,” he wrote, wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness, adding, “Wishing you both endless love, togetherness and a lifetime of happiness. So happy for both of you!”

The photo showed the newly engaged couple sitting in the middle while the entire family stood around them. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, Vaisshnav Tej, Niharika Konidela and Akira Nandan were among those present, along with other family members.

Take A Look At The Post:

Soon after the post was shared, it received massive love from the fans, with many congratulating Sai Durgha Tej on the new chapter of his life.

“Congratulations dearest @IamSaiDharamTej anna,” one fan wrote.

“Hearty congratulations #KiranTejForever,” another commented.

“Wishing @IamSaiDharamTej garu n Kiranmayi garu a bright chapter all written in love,” someone else wrote.

“A beautiful new beginning. Congratulations to @IamSaiDharamTej Babu and #Kiranmai Garu! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness!,” another added.

Sai Durgha Tej's Wedding

According to a report by Telugu 360, the couple is set to tie the knot on December 10, 2026. Further details about the wedding still remain under wraps. Sai Durgha Tej's fiancée, Kiran, is said to be a long-time friend of the actor, with some publications describing her as his childhood friend.

However, not much is known about her personal or professional background, as she has largely stayed away from the public eye. Details about her family and occupation have not been officially disclosed.

About Sai Durgha Tej

Sai Durgha Tej is a popular Telugu actor and a prominent member of the Konidela–Allu family. He is the nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and actor Naga Babu, and the cousin of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Varun Tej.

The actor made his debut with Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham in 2014 and went on to feature in films such as Supreme, Chitralahari, Prati Roju Pandage, Republic, Virupaksha and Bro, in which he shared screen space with his uncle Pawan Kalyan.

Also Read | Spot Allu Arjun, Ram Charan In This Blockbuster Pic From Actor Sai Durgha Tej's Engagement Ceremony In Hyderabad