Daler Mehndi's Son Defends Him After Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Lip-Sync Accusation

Days after Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticised Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi and accused him of lip-syncing, the singer's son Gurdeep Mehndi came out in defence. During a recent live performance, Gurdeep addressed the matter on stage and expressed disappointment with Abhijeet's remarks.

While on stage, Gurdeep said in Hindi, “You will be glad to know that I am singing live. There is no lip-syncing, all thanks to my father, Daler Mehndi. Because that is what I have learnt from him: that one must always sing live.”

He added, “There are some artists who say whatever just to get some views. The way Abhijeet Da spoke recently… I didn't expect this from him, that he would speak this way, and that too, for such a legendary singer as my father. Dada, I will send you the footage from that day, and you will find out that he was indeed singing live and not lip-syncing.”

In his concluding remarks, Gurdeep added, “People go through good and bad times; everyone does. But, brother, I would request you to be polite. I hope that you get rid of your misconception.”

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The controversy around Daler Mehndi erupted after his show in Uttarakhand in October was halted by MLA Subodh Uniyal. The minister accused the singer of performing in a drunk state and said that he was not performing live and was just lip-syncing.

Reacting to the incident, Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently said in Chhattisgarh. “A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, ‘You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.' He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere,” he said.

While Abhijeet did not take Daler Mehndi's name, the remarks were aimed at the veteran singer.

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