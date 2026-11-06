Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan Arrive Hand-In-Hand In A Rare Appearance At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai treated fans and followers to a pleasant Diwali surprise when they arrived at ace designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, held in Mumbai last night, hand-in-hand. After years of speculation about their marital rift, the Bachchans made one of the rare joint appearances last night, making one of the most viral Diwali moments this year.

Clad in a fiery red saree and a bejewelled necklace, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came to the party holding hands of husband Abhishek Bachchan. They posed for the shutterbugs. In one of the videos, Abhishek is seen asking Aishwaya to look straight ino the camera. In another, Aishwarya rests her head on Abhishek's shoulder, making a strong public statement about their married life.

On April 20 this year, the couple rang in their 19th wedding anniversary.

Looking back at the journey of 19 years, Abhishek Bachchan called it a "dream" and Aishwarya a "soulmate" during a recent chat.

Asked about the secret of his successful marriage, Abhishek said, "Every night, before you sleep, say 'sorry' three times to your wife without fail."

A Rumoured Rift And Then Peace

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained momentum when they made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July 2024. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces, which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "why love stops being easy". It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Last year at Cannes, Aishwarya seemed to put the divorce rumours to rest by sporting a bold line of sindoor. She let her sindoor do all the talking amid the chatter around her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan. In the last few months, the couple have made joint appearances at several functions, including Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun's wedding.

But this Diwali appearance stood apart from the rest as the power couple's PDA stole the spotlight.