Abhishek Bachchan Calls Aishwarya Rai 'Soulmate', Teases About 'Big Plans' For 20th Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rang in their 19th wedding anniversary together on April 20. The star couple, whose marriage came under public scrutiny in the last couple of years, seem to have overcome the rough phase and started afresh. Looking back at the journey of 19 years, Abhishek Bachchan called it a “dream” and Aishwarya a “soulmate” during a recent chat.

First Meet To Marriage

Abhishek recalled that Aishwarya and he met on the sets of Raj Kanwar's Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). Love happened much later.

Abhishek said it was purely friendly back then.

"There was no inkling back then of what was to come. We got along very well. But did I suspect she was my soulmate? No!" he told Deccan Chronicle.

The two reunited for Kuch Naa Kaho, but even then, their relationship was strictly professional.

In 2007, the couple had a starry wedding in Mumbai, followed by the release of the film Guru.

"We got married a few months after the release of our film Guru together. Mani Ratnam (who directed Guru) remains special for both of us. We consider him a dear friend and godfather. Today, Ash is not just the mother of my daughter – and full credit to her for bringing up Aaradhya with the right values – but also my soulmate. Nineteen years of our marriage has been a dream. I have big plans for our twentieth anniversary, but I am not telling you about them now," Abhishek shared.

Asked about the secret of his successful marriage, Abhishek said, "Every night, before you sleep, say 'sorry' three times to your wife without fail."

A Rumoured Rift And Then Peace

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained momentum when they made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July 2024. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces, which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of “why love stops being easy”. It also states, “Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?”

Last year at Cannes, Aishwarya seemed to put the divorce rumours to rest by sporting a bold line of sindoor. She let her sindoor do all the talking amid the chatter around her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan. In the last few months, the couple have made joint appearances at several functions, including Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun's wedding last month.