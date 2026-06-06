<i>Peddi</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's Film Roars Past Rs 150 Crore Worldwide

It won't be wrong to say that Ram Charan has made a thunderous return at the box office with Peddi. After the underwhelming performance of Game Changer, all eyes were on the RRR star's next big outing. Ram Charan seems to have delivered exactly what fans were waiting for.

After a blockbuster Rs 112.49 crore opening day collection, Peddi collected Rs 26.90 crore net in India on its second day across 10,113 shows, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection stands at Rs 114.49 crore.

The film has also maintained a strong hold in international markets. On Day 2, Peddi added another Rs 8 crore from overseas territories, taking its total gross collection to Rs 36 crore, the report added.

With strong domestic numbers and impressive global performance, the film's worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 150.49 crore. It must be noted that Peddi became Ram Charan's second-highest opener after SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022).

Peddi also marks Ram Charan's first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier, Janhvi teamed up with Ram Charan's RRR co-star Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1

The Buchi Babu Sana directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

NDTV wrote in its review, “At the heart of Peddi is Ram Charan, who has given it his all in this role. He has immersed himself in the raw, rustic role and dominates every scene, whether it is romance, sports or fighting for his community. And Buchi Babu Sana has ensured plenty of elevation scenes and his superb dancing skills for the Telugu star, which are whistle-worthy, along with a strong emotional arc which Ram Charan has aced.”

Peddi released in theatre on June 5, 2026.